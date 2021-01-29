AUTODESK INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

Architecture, Engineering & Construction

A rendered design of a courtyard with trees surrounded by two large multistoried glass buildings

Building design

Design high performing buildings from concept to construction and documentation.

A birds-eye view of multiple connected highways and cars surrounded by green grass and trees

Civil engineering & design

Deliver better infrastructure with the right tools for transportation, site design, and water projects.

A rendered 3D model of a single-story building with outdoor landscape, walking pathways, and underground piping.

Construction

Analyze constructability of design intent, and coordinate trades in preconstruction.

A rendered cityscape at night with urban infrastructure, transportation, living high rises, and developed landscape

Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection: Integrated tools and workflows

  • Improve your design quality with design and analysis software
  • Work better together with streamlined data exchange and integrated workflows
  • Use intelligent model-based design and task automation

Product Design & Manufacturing

A 3D model of a white sports convertible with infrared technology.

Automotive design

Innovate quickly by empowering designers with agile workflows, connected processes, and collaboration tools.

product design & engineering

Product design & engineering

Open up new possibilities in your development process with streamlined design and engineering workflows and improved collaboration. 

manufacturing

Manufacturing

Uncover new production approaches to drive continuous improvement from planning to building to operation.

Consumer Product Design

Develop breakthrough products faster and seamlessly transition to production through a connected product development solution.

An operating machine with rendered design layouts

Product Design & Manufacturing Collection: Integrated tools and workflows

  • Create high-performing designs and system layouts
  • Extend product capabilities
  • Better connect your team and your data

Media & Entertainment

Video crew on set

On-set production

Keep productions moving, connect creative teams, and bring your vision from script to screen with cutting-edge, collaborative tools.

Close-up of dragon's face

Visual effects

From jaw-dropping explosions to fantastical creatures, craft cinematic magic with industry-trusted visual effects software.

Image courtesy of Ludovico Totire

Man triumphantly holding flag and hammer

Animation

Bring complex CG characters and worlds to life faster and more collaboratively with powerful animation solutions.

Image courtesy of Alexandre Mougenot

Woman in sci-fi environment

Game development

Create immersive, high-quality worlds and characters that transport game players to extraordinary realms.

Image courtesy of The Unioverse & Swame Studio

Image courtesy of Ecem Okumus

Media & Entertainment Collection: Integrated tools and workflows

  • Render your toughest projects with Arnold
  • Create complex effects with Bifrost
  • Empower artists with a choice of tools

Mac-compatible software

Use native Mac products for CAD, 3D modeling, rendering, animation, VFX, and digital imagery.

CAD blocks

Create repeated content with CAD blocks, such as drawing symbols, components, and standard details.

CAD/CAM

Use models and assemblies to generate toolpaths to manufacture prototypes and finished parts.

3D CAD software

Replace manual drafting with an automated process to visualize objects in 3D.

Circuit design software

Run accurate simulations, order manufacturable parts, and provide connectability on electronic circuits.

Digital drawing software

Generative design

Input design goals and parameters, such as performance requirements, to explore all possible solutions.

Photogrammetry software

Create topographic maps, meshes, or drawings by extracting 3D information from photographs.

