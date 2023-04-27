CAD blocks are named groups of objects that act as a single 2D or 3D object. You can use them to create repeated content, such as drawing symbols, common components, and standard details. Blocks help you save time, maintain consistency, and reduce file size, since you can reuse content. You can also share CAD block content with colleagues and peers, allowing for more dynamic collaborations.

By allowing you to save and repeat commonly used design features collectively as a single object, AutoCAD blocks revolutionize larger projects and streamline smaller ones.

