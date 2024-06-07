Creative review software ensures that everyone has access to project updates and the latest versions of project media through cloud-based storage, version control, notifications and alerts, and user permissions. By storing project assets securely in the cloud, team members can access files from anywhere with an internet connection, facilitating real-time collaboration. Version control mechanisms track changes to project files so team members are always working with the most up-to-date versions, preventing confusion. Notifications and alerts keep teams informed of any updates or changes, while user permissions control access to sensitive content, maintaining project security.