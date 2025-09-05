AI motion capture with Flow Studio

Autodesk Flow Studio is the AI-powered motion capture that you can control.

AI motion capture interface

What is AI motion capture in Flow Studio?

Flow Studio’s AI motion capture technology was built by artists, for artists—delivering markerless motion capture data from live-action videos shot on any camera. If you can film an actors performance, Flow Studio can animate it as a CG character for games, films, or virtual production of any kind. No complex set-ups, suits, markers, stages, or green screens required. Just upload your footage to Flow Studio’s browser-based cloud platform, and it automatically identifies human actors and applies their motion to pre-loaded or custom 3D characters. All results are editable and directable.

For professionals using Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, or USD compatible DCC tools, Flow Studio exports full 3D scenes and essential elements—including mocap data, camera tracking, character passes, clean plates, and alpha masks.

Independent filmmakers, YouTubers, and other creators can also elevate their content with professional VFX regardless of their technical knowledge. Flow Studio is easy to use and reduces budget and time-consuming tasks—and now, anyone can get Flow Studio for free. Whether you're a solo creator or part of a larger team, Flow Studio enhances productivity, boosts content quality, and scales to fit any project.

Key features of Flow Studio AI mocap

The cloud-based, AI-powered Autodesk Flow Studio performs markerless motion capture on live-action video footage, with fast, editable, and exportable results.

A scene generated using markerless motion capture shows a robot character with colorful donut markers around its limbs.

Markerless AI motion capture

Flow Studio's AI-powered technology records and interprets motion capture data without needing motion capture suits, markers, or sensor hardware required for traditional motion capture. The system collects mocap data from standard footage and actors' performance to composite 3D characters and 3D animated scenes, all without the need for specialized gear. This capability is also known as markerless motion capture.

 

Motion capture at the studios of Autodesk customer

Hands, face, and body mocap

Even though Flow Studio’s AI mocap is markerless, it results in highly detailed body movements, hand gestures, and facial expressions. Its markerless facial motion capture identifies and tracks detailed facial movements from eyes/eyebrows, lips/mouths, and noses within your footage. Markerless body and hand mocap are also advanced, with exportable tracking data available.

 

A screen in Autodesk Maya shows a rigged walrus-man character next to an approximation from the ML Deformer.

Rig compatibility and auto-retargeting

Flow Studio’s markerless motion capture can be applied directly to the platforms built-in rigs or your own imported custom characters. It features easy, advanced retargeting using inverse kinematics (IK), allowing for seamless integration of custom rigs with human performances from any live-action footage, shot on any camera.

 

Motion capture at the studios of Autodesk customer

Iterate in real-time

Flow Studio not only speeds up mocap recording, it also accelerates iteration. Motion tracking and animation footage are available in a fraction of the time it would take with traditional mocap setups, allowing for quick turnarounds and creative refinement.

 

Futuristic underwater robot in deep ocean illuminated by light rays

Editable VFX elements

Flow Studio’s mocap and VFX elements are all fully editable in popular DCC tools like Maya, Blender, Unreal, and 3ds Max via USD. You can also perform quick fixes and edits within the program through built-in cleanup tools like automatic foot locking, smoothing, and trajectory fixes.

 

Skeletal rig tracking movements

Cloud-based processing

With cloud-based processing, Flow Studio is easily accessible from any desktop or laptop computer via popular web browsers and internet connection. It offloads tasks to the cloud to offer fast and reliable rendering, allowing the system to support multiple projects at once.

 

Benefits of Flow Studio's AI mocap

Fast, affordable, and fully editable AI mocap—Flow Studio makes it easy for studios and creators alike to add VFX without complex setups or costly gear.

Add VFX with ease

With Flow Studio, anyone can add CG animated characters and export VFX elements with ease. No need for technical knowledge or specialized hardware that traditional motion capture systems require. Flow Studio is also cloud-based, so you can access it from a web browser on any computer.

Fit to your existing pipeline

Flow Studio accelerates your creative workflow with fast markerless mocap technology. In addition, it can automatically generate 3D scene files and essential element export files to seamlessly fit into your existing pipeline. Exports are compatible with Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine, as well as 3ds Max and other tools via USD files.

Save time and budget

Flow Studio helps teams of any size or budget collect motion capture data in a fraction of the time traditional mocap set-ups require - without the expensive and unwieldy mocap suits or stages. Subscription plans are scaled to meet the demands of any project, large or small. 

Get AI-powered motion capture with Autodesk Flow Studio.

Humanoid robot skydiving upside down.

How does motion capture work in Flow Studio?

Get ready to witness the power of Flow Studio’s markerless motion capture. This quick video tutorial shows you how straightforward it is to apply a 3D character to an actor’s performance in a live-action video and to export the 3D scene and individual layer elements for editing in other 3D tools. 

Use cases for using Flow Studio's AI motion capture

Save time, cut costs, and boost creativity with Flow Studio’s AI mocap workflows.

For studios

Studios of any size can benefit from Flow Studio for rapid storyboarding, previsualization for projects, and to pitch ideas or to get approval for proofs of concept. Studio pre-vis artists can iterate fast using Flow Studio to block out scenes with rough animation, camera movement, and timing—conveying the direction of the story. Studios can spend less time on basic layouts and have more time to experiment with different shot selections.

 

For professional creators

Flow Studio gives independent creators the power to produce cinematic content with professional VFX—on a budget and tight timeline. Whether you're making music videos or YouTube shorts, you can integrate motion-captured 3D characters without the traditional mocap gear or complex pipelines. Used by creators like Corridor Digital, Flow Studio unlocks high-end results for artists of any skill level, helping them stand out through imagination and creativity.

 

Humanoid robot leaping across cityscape.

Why choose Autodesk Flow Studio?

Autodesk Flow Studio is the ideal AI markerless motion capture platform for productions of any scale. Built to flex with the needs of both small teams and large studios, it runs on Autodesk’s trusted cloud infrastructure—designed for fast, secure collaboration across even the most demanding creative workflows.

Flow Studio integrates seamlessly with Autodesk’s ecosystem and major DCC tools, automatically exporting 3D scene files along with key elements like motion capture data, camera tracking, character passes, clean plates, and alpha masks. Exports are compatible with Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, 3ds Max, and more via USD files, so it fits effortlessly into any pipeline.

By streamlining motion capture and 3D scene creation, Flow Studio helps teams iterate faster and stretch their budgets—without the need for traditional mocap gear.

How studios and creators are using Flow Studio

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) about Flow Studio

What products can be used with Flow Studio?

Autodesk Flow Studio was made to work seamlessly with your existing 3D creation pipeline. You can use it with all major 3D creation software. 

 

For example, you can open Flow Studio’s exported data directly in Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine. For other tools like 3ds Max, you can open Flow Studio’s exported data as USD (Universal Scene Description) files. 

What file formats can you export from Flow Studio for AI motion capture?

Flow Studio allows you to export its AI motion capture 3D scenes and element layers as USD and FBX file formats. 

Do I need a motion capture rig with Flow Studio?

No, you do not need a motion capture rig with Flow Studio. Unlike traditional motion capture systems, Flow Studio offers markerless AI motion capture technology. This streamlined setup means that human performers do not need to wear motion capture suits or other technical gear on a dedicated stage. They can perform anywhere, filmed on any standard camera. 

Do I need to purchase the M&E collection use Flow Studio?

No, you do not need to purchase the M&E collection to use Flow Studio. There are five standalone Flow Studio monthly membership plans to choose: Free, Lite, Standard, Pro, and Enterprise. None of them require the purchase of the Autodesk M&E Collection. 

 

However, if you do purchase the M&E Collection, it will include a Flow Studio membership at the Pro level. 

Can I edit the mocap data after processing through Flow Studio?

Yes, all of Flow Studio’s mocap data—as well as its camera tracking, lighting, and other data—is editable either inside Flow Studio or within other professional 3D pipeline tools. Flow Studio’s element layers can be exported and opened for editing in Maya, Blender, and Unreal Engine, as well as 3ds Max and other programs via USD files. 

Can I use Flow Studio for free?

Yes, you can use Flow Studio’s Free tier at no cost and with no credit card required. It is a limited version of Flow Studio, but it is perfect for creators to get an idea of what is possible with AI tools for motion capture and 3D scene creation.

How much does Flow Studio cost?

The cost of Flow Studio depends on which of the five membership plans you choose. Flow Studio Free costs nothing and gives you an idea of what you can do with the cloud platform’s powerful AI tools. 

 

To use Flow Studio’s AI mocap in your projects, one of the paid memberships—Lite, Standard, Pro, and Enterprise—offer monthly, yearly, or three-year subscriptions. Their capabilities vary, and they include different amounts of monthly credits to be used on AI mocap and 3D scene processing tasks.

 

Click here to see Flow Studio’s pricing and to sign up.

See more FAQ