AI motion capture with Flow Studio

Flow Studio’s AI motion capture technology was built by artists, for artists—delivering markerless motion capture data from live-action videos shot on any camera. If you can film an actors performance, Flow Studio can animate it as a CG character for games, films, or virtual production of any kind. No complex set-ups, suits, markers, stages, or green screens required. Just upload your footage to Flow Studio’s browser-based cloud platform, and it automatically identifies human actors and applies their motion to pre-loaded or custom 3D characters. All results are editable and directable.

For professionals using Maya, Blender, Unreal Engine, or USD compatible DCC tools, Flow Studio exports full 3D scenes and essential elements—including mocap data, camera tracking, character passes, clean plates, and alpha masks.

Independent filmmakers, YouTubers, and other creators can also elevate their content with professional VFX regardless of their technical knowledge. Flow Studio is easy to use and reduces budget and time-consuming tasks—and now, anyone can get Flow Studio for free. Whether you're a solo creator or part of a larger team, Flow Studio enhances productivity, boosts content quality, and scales to fit any project.