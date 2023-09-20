Unlike traditional 3D models, virtual twins provide real-time performance feedback, enabling dynamic, ongoing improvements. This level of detail can help makers lower costs by fine-tuning processes, equipment, and workflows for increased speed and efficiency. Virtual twins adapt to live data, allowing you to refine even post-prototype designs, reducing the time from concept to market. This increased efficiency using the virtual twins’ insights makes your operations faster, more affordable, and safer. Industries like medicine and transport have already embraced this technology, and now factories can use the same caliber of data-driven decision-making.