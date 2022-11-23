Production Planning Software

How to buy
A production planning system is a tool or collection of tools designed to streamline operations, scheduling, and actions on the production floor. If you are manufacturing or fabricating, keeping abreast of all the moving parts, from shift management to shipping products can be difficult to manage effectively, and impact your bottom line.
Production planning systems are multi-capable tools used by operations managers, production managers, schedulers, packaging specialists, fulfillment operators, QA teams, and shop floor fabricators. Because these systems collate data from so many different spaces on the fabrication floor, it is used by multiple users all under one roof.
Find where waste is being produced effortlessly, get real insights into time management, identify your bottlenecks in manufacturing/production, and get actionable insights.
Gain access to real-time data such as labor, scrap, downtime, and maintenance with digital processes that scale across your entire supply chain.
Detect inconsistencies on the shop floor to quickly limit the number of bad parts and materials wasted.
While certainly not an exhaustive list, some key benefits are
Digitization and automation of paper-based processes – Gain access to real-time data such as labor, scrap, downtime, and maintenance with digital processes that scale across your entire supply chain.
Integration with other systems – Seamlessly integrate your various systems to access more accurate data and improve decision-making.
Reduction of raw materials and waste – Detect inconsistencies on the shop floor to quickly limit the number of bad parts and materials wasted.
Elimination of production bottlenecks – Reduce delays and higher production costs by identifying blockers before hitting production.
Reduction of costs – Get better insight into the time required to manufacture to free up production lines and reduce inventory.
MRP, or Material Requirement Planning is an essential part of fabrication and manufacturing. An MRP system enables you to track raw materials in your facility for manufacturing/fabrication, as well as product ready for shipping. It also helps you track minimum stock levels in your facility to make ordering easier as well as plan activities, delivery schedules, and purchases.
All of the above features are folded into Fusion Operations, eliminating the need for an additional tool.
An ERP, or Enterprise Resource Planning is a tracking tool designed to consolidate cash, raw materials, production capacity, and all their statuses, into a single location. These tools are massive, covering every aspect of what is required to run any business. As a result, while they are extremely capable tools, they’re very expensive, take a long time to get operational, and require frequent maintenance to adjust and update as your business evolves.
Fusion Operations has taken what matters from ERP, specifically for fabrication and/or manufacturing and inserted it into the software to make management more effective, without bogging down users of the tool with excessive input and data points.
No, Fusion Operations is a standalone product to manage your production, fabrication, manufacturing, scheduling, and so much more.