Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is an advanced production management and review tool.
Bring creative visions to life, track deadlines, and manage budgets with powerful project tracking tools.
Boost collaboration with media playback and review tools.
Run productions your way with customizable workflows, application integrations, and an open ecosystem.
Set up, track, and schedule every step of your production with AI-powered capabilities.
Browse media, provide feedback, and better inform creative review decisions.
Boost studio productivity with integrations for all your creative apps.
Award-winning Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio uses ShadowMachine’s stunning stop motion with the help of Flow Production Tracking.
Untold Studios creates a pipeline in the cloud, streamlining across animation and visual effects projects.
Ghost VFX uses Flow Production Tracking to facilitate shot production on films like Troll and enable asset sharing.
– Natt Mintrasak, Pipeline TD Manager, Marvel Studios
– Sean McAlear, Production Manager, Animal Logic
– Amaan Akram, Head of VFX, Untold Studios
– Melissa Gray, Central Production Manager, Image Engine
– Dawn Fidrick, Producer, Griffith Observatory
Decrease in asset management time
Decrease in unnecessary correspondence
M&E YOUTUBE CHANNEL
Improve your Flow Production Tracking knowledge and skillset with videos by industry professionals.
COURSE
Learn about Flow Production Tracking’s basic capabilities and functionality in this introductory course.
Flow Production Tracking is a production management and review toolset for VFX, animation, and games teams. Flow Production Tracking is equipped to handle creative production tracking needs, allowing teams and studios of any size to focus on the things that matter.
Flow Production Tracking is used across the film, TV, and game industries by producers, supervisors, pipeline developers, artists, and more.
Your Flow Production Tracking subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Flow Production Tracking, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.
Start your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Flow Production Tracking here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is a production management tool that specializes in tracking deadlines, managing resources like staff and budgets, and reviewing. Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion) is a cloud-based digital dailies and review tool. Its primary function is to securely capture and stream on-set camera data to the cloud for review.
Qualified academic institutions worldwide are eligible for free access to Autodesk software for one-year. Contact us for more information or free access.