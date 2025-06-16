For someone with no previous CAD software experience, it will take roughly 1-3 months of practicing and learning Fusion for a few focused hours per week to get comfortable with the basics of the software. To master Fusion’s more advanced functions and more complex projects, it could take another several months or a full year of regular practice and learning.

Everyone’s rate of learning varies, and the time commitment will also depend on a person’s prior CAD experience, the quality of their learning resources, their learning style, and the time they have to practice. These self-paced Fusion tutorials are a great intro.