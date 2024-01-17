How to buy
Enhance adoption for new ways of working, expand admin capabilities, and maximize system efficiency with Autodesk coaching. Connect with an Autodesk expert for product, administrator, or systems coaching to be more productive than ever before.
Request live product, administrative, or systems coaching to build your team's strength on key Autodesk capabilities. Review the catalog of Premium coaching topics covering industry best practices and then sign in to request a session.
Our customers with Enterprise Business Agreements have unlimited access to live coaching with Autodesk experts. To learn more about how to schedule a coaching session, contact your CSM. Not sure how to contact your CSM, submit a request and we'll connect you.
Autodesk coaching with live experts is only available to Premium and Enterprise plan customers. Standard plan customers can access our catalog of pre-recorded sessions and learning content to advance their goals.
Request coaching through our portal to get started if you are a Premium plan customer.
For Premium coaching:
Companies with an active Premium plan subscription may receive (1) one remote product coaching session every 90 days. Unused product coaching sessions cannot roll forward. If there is no product coaching session delivered in a 90-day period, eligibility for that session expires and it will not be available in the future. Administrator and systems coaching is not subject to this 90-day limitation.
Coaching sessions are available in English only. Coaching may be delivered in other languages, in Autodesk’s sole discretion and subject to availability.
Autodesk does not provide extended support after the coaching session. You may schedule subsequent sessions on the same topic as a follow up or work with a qualified partner for further assistance.
We generally expect 3-4 weeks from request to coaching session delivery. Actual timing may vary depending on your coaching needs and Autodesk resource availability.
Currently, coaching is only delivered for those topics listed in the coaching catalog. This catalog is updated frequently to include additional topics and products which are eligible for coaching.
Reach out to your account team who will connect you with the appropriate specialist depending on your needs. Unsure of who to connect with on your account team? Send us a note through the contact form and we will connect you!