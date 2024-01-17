Autodesk coaching

Boost team efficiency and productivity with personalized guidance on the latest workflows, delivered just for you from Autodesk experts.

Explore coaching topics to maximize productivity

Enhance adoption for new ways of working, expand admin capabilities, and maximize system efficiency with Autodesk coaching. Connect with an Autodesk expert for product, administrator, or systems coaching to be more productive than ever before.

Request Autodesk coaching

For Premium plan customers

Request live product, administrative, or systems coaching to build your team's strength on key Autodesk capabilities. Review the catalog of Premium coaching topics covering industry best practices and then sign in to request a session.

 

Talk to a coaching expert

For Enterprise plan customers

Our customers with Enterprise Business Agreements have unlimited access to live coaching with Autodesk experts. To learn more about how to schedule a coaching session, contact your CSM. Not sure how to contact your CSM, submit a request and we'll connect you. 

 

Connect with your account team

Not a Premium or Enterprise plan customer?

Autodesk coaching with live experts is only available to Premium and Enterprise plan customers. Standard plan customers can access our catalog of pre-recorded sessions and learning content to advance their goals.

Explore on-demand learning content

Interested in exploring the Premium or Enterprise plans further?

Explore plans

Expand your capabilities

Request coaching through our portal to get started if you are a Premium plan customer.

Premium coaching frequently asked questions

How do I request coaching?

For Premium coaching:

  1. Identify from the catalog the product and capability that best supports your business goal.
  2. Submit a request by navigating to our live coaching platform, indicating your availability, and completing the form with relevant info such as project types, roles, skill levels, and challenges the team may be experiencing.
  3. An Autodesk specialist will reach out to schedule a discovery meeting to help personalize the coaching session. Additional information regarding coaching can be found in the Premium Service Description

How many coaching sessions do I get?

Companies with an active Premium plan subscription may receive (1) one remote product coaching session every 90 days. Unused product coaching sessions cannot roll forward. If there is no product coaching session delivered in a 90-day period, eligibility for that session expires and it will not be available in the future. Administrator and systems coaching is not subject to this 90-day limitation.

Can coaching sessions be delivered in local languages?

Coaching sessions are available in English only. Coaching may be delivered in other languages, in Autodesk’s sole discretion and subject to availability.

Can I follow up with the specialist after the session?

Autodesk does not provide extended support after the coaching session. You may schedule subsequent sessions on the same topic as a follow up or work with a qualified partner for further assistance.

What is the typical lead time to schedule a coaching session?

We generally expect 3-4 weeks from request to coaching session delivery. Actual timing may vary depending on your coaching needs and Autodesk resource availability.

What if I want coaching on a topic that isn't listed in the catalog?

Currently, coaching is only delivered for those topics listed in the coaching catalog. This catalog is updated frequently to include additional topics and products which are eligible for coaching.

If I'm an Enterprise customer, how do I get coaching?

Reach out to your account team who will connect you with the appropriate specialist depending on your needs. Unsure of who to connect with on your account team? Send us a note through the contact form and we will connect you! 

Premium Service Description

The Premium Service Description is available here

See more FAQ