Designing and making the LA28 Games
Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.
From the way people work to the way supply chains operate, business has undergone a radical transformation in recent years.
Businesses face challenges with talent, costs, and global uncertainty. Market demand is evolving, too, as climate change, demographic pressures, and shifting consumer priorities create challenges across every Design and Make industry.
The Autodesk Platform offers three industry clouds to help you manage your assets and workflows.
Forma is the industry cloud for architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) uniting teams from design to build to operate.
Fusion is the industry cloud for manufacturing, connecting everyone throughout the product lifecycle.
Flow is the industry cloud for media and entertainment, bringing together the entire production lifecycle.
As the foundation of the Autodesk Platform, Autodesk Platform Services (APS) provides a cross-industry set of APIs, shared capabilities, and services that connect workflows across our industry clouds, products, and other solutions. With APS, you can personalize your technology ecosystem to create custom end-to-end workflows.
The shift to cloud-connected data and processes is empowering seamless collaboration. This new era of working is about data, not documents. Collaboration, not silos. And open and integrated systems.
The Autodesk Platform is leading this future with a cloud-first evolution in Design and Make software taking us closer to the cusp of a new era, one where technology connects your data and AI-powered insights and automations unleash your agility and creativity, no matter what industry you work in.
Jellyfish Pictures
Digital transformation empowers this acclaimed visual effects company with a global remote workforce to deliver increasingly efficient workflows.
Project Phoenix
This housing development is taking a disused lot in West Oakland and bringing it back to life using sustainable, modular design.
RIVIAN
Rivan used technology to digitize their design studio, speeding up the process, reducing material costs, and contributing to sustainability efforts.
The 2024 State of Design & Make report uncovers key insights to help you make informed strategic decisions about how to prioritize and invest in the future.
The architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry has traditionally been siloed. Stakeholders across disciplines have their own versions of projects, which limits accurate coordination and creates a breeding ground for mistakes. But within the next 10 years cloud platforms, connected data, and AI will change everything.
Learn about the future of the industry and how Autodesk’s industry cloud for AEC, Forma, will enable people to develop more innovative, sustainable, and resilient buildings and infrastructure.
The design and manufacturing industry has been at the mercy of fragile supply chains and an ongoing labor shortage. But cloud-based platforms, AI, and workflows that connect data from the design studio to the shop floor will make the industry more efficient and resilient.
Learn about the future of design and manufacturing, and how Autodesk’s industry cloud for manufacturing, Fusion, will enable designers and manufacturers to be more productive, creative, and innovative.
As demand for new content explodes, the media and entertainment (M&E) industry can’t afford to keep working in inefficient ways. In the next 5 to 10 years, cloud-based platforms, connected workflows, and AI-augmented processes will break down silos so that data can flow freely from preproduction to postproduction.
Learn about the future of the industry and how Autodesk’s industry cloud for M&E, Flow, will enable creators to make more content while also focusing more time on creative exploration.
Design and Make refers to processes and industries that connect the digital to the physical. Architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, gaming, and filmmaking all involve processes that extend from design to the delivery of a physical result.
Design and Make Platforms are integrated, cloud-connected software solutions that allow users to design, manufacture, and deliver anything from new buildings and infrastructure to products and media-and-entertainment productions. Design and Make Platforms unlock data and connect project workflows, allowing companies to deliver better, faster outcomes across the project lifecycle.
Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform is cloud-connected software that unifies data and workflows, utilizing AI-powered insights and automations to deliver desired outcomes in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Manufacturing, and Entertainment industries. It includes Autodesk Platform Services and our three industry clouds, Forma, Fusion, and Flow.
Through the Autodesk Platform, we can help customers connect workflows and surface automation and insights across design and make industries, including architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media, and entertainment.
The Autodesk Platform unlocks the value of data and enables collaboration across the entire project lifecycle by:
In the Autodesk Platform environment, it won’t matter if an architect is working in Revit or Forma, an engineer in Inventor or Fusion, or an artist in Maya or Flow. Their data will be connected in the industry cloud, with APIs and services helping to optimize and customize it.
Businesses are experiencing an environment of increasingly distributed teams. Disconnected workflows and siloed data are common problems that cross industry lines. The Autodesk Platform will let you customize, extend, and connect Autodesk products with other solutions to create end-to-end workflows that meet your business objectives. These end-to-end workflows will connect project data and unlock the insights to ensure you and your stakeholders have the latest information in real time. By connecting the right people to the right data at the right time across entire project lifecycles, you’ll be able to accelerate collaboration and remove friction. And connected data opens future opportunities for automation and artificial intelligence, removing guesswork and manual work and leaving more time to focus on the outcomes that matter most to you.
The Autodesk Platform will enable both digital and industry transformation by reimagining project workflows, simplifying how you access and use our tools, and connecting data across the entire lifecycle of a project to realize its full value. The platform will empower distributed teams to work fluidly across boundaries of projects. With products that are easy to use, learn, and deploy, you can harness project data to generate insights that flow through the entire project lifecycle. By removing barriers to collaboration and bringing data-backed insights to everyday decision making, The Autodesk Platform removes barriers to collaboration and provides data-backed insights, so you can spend less time coordinating processes or predicting outcomes and more time focusing on critical business decisions.
Industry clouds will comprise products that connect processes and streamline workflows in that industry, offering capabilities that span the full lifecycle of a project.
Autodesk Platform Services (APS) , formerly Forge, is a set of evolving APIs and services to help you customize solutions, create innovative workflows, and integrate other tools and data with our platform. APS also offers an app marketplace of prebuilt solutions that help you quickly connect gaps and a central cloud-information model that streamlines how teams create and share project data.
Companies worldwide face a rapid evolution in business trends and practices, from the way people work to the way supply chains operate. Demographic pressures, shifting consumer priorities, and demand for sustainable solutions are creating challenges across every industry. Traditional siloed tools and ways of working no longer meet these needs. Therefore, industries are witnessing a shift toward cloud-connected and integrated software solutions and data-driven approaches to address today’s challenges.
