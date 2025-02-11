Electronic design automation works by providing tools that facilitate the design, simulation, verification, and testing of electronic systems and integrated circuits.

1. Design: Engineers create a schematic, a logical representation of a circuit board consisting of components symbols and connecting them.

2. Simulation: Simulation, tools, such as SPICE, model the circuit's behavior to confirm functionality.

3. Synthesis: Transforms an abstract digital design into a concrete hardware implementation that can be further verified, tested, and manufactured

4. Place and route: Components are positioned and connected optimally on a silicon chip.

4. Verification: Verification tools ensure the design meets functional and timing requirements.

6. Design rule checking (DRC) and layout versus schematic (LVS): DRC makes sure that the layout adheres to manufacturing constraints and LVS matches the original schematic.

7. Fabrication: Generates necessary files for chip manufacturing.

8. Testing and validation: The printed circuit board is tested for functionality and defects.