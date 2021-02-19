About Autodesk

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made

Meet the architects, designers, engineers, builders, manufacturers, and artists who are reshaping the design and make industries.

What’s happening at Autodesk

Stay up to date with Autodesk company news, stories, and announcements.

  • A person on a track with rendering of stadium and starting block.

    Designing and making the LA28 Games

    Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.


  • Computer analysis at a photovoltaic farm.

    Let’s design and make a better world for all

    Explore our annual Impact Report outlining successes and challenges in our journey towards a more sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future.


  • Cyclists on a tandem bike ride along a path with the Vancouver skyline in the background.

    How AI advances inclusive city planning and resource allocation

    Equitable urbanism AI transforms cities, with innovative tools enhancing planning and improving analytics for more inclusive development.


Woman working in the metal shop at the Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco

Autodesk's mission is to empower everyone, everywhere to design and make anything

Our technology spans architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment, empowering Design and Make innovators to solve challenges big and small.

Rendering of abstract structure with furniture, office, architectural, and mechanical elements.

We equip our customers to work fluidly across boundaries of project, discipline, and industry

Over the past four decades, millions of people have trusted our Design and Make technology to transform how their products are made. In the process, we’ve transformed what can be made. Today our solutions span countless industries and empower innovators around the globe. But we’re restless to do more.

Autodesk is your partner to design and make anything

We don’t believe in waiting for progress, we believe in making it. We bring new experiences, ideas, and value to our customers, to help them advance their capabilities and create opportunities.

  • Woman working with AutoCAD and robotics at Autodesk's San Francisco Technology Center.

    Explore emerging technologies

    Our global technology centers bring industry innovators together to collaborate on new possibilities for construction and fabrication.


  • Rendering of an abstract cityscape showing a connected infrastructure

    Advance sustainable outcomes

    Our solutions enable customers to make better energy and material choices, and create healthier, more resilient places, products, and systems.


  • Illustration showing design data points resolving into a generative design structure

    Shape the future of your industry

    Our researchers explore AI, robotics, simulation, and other emerging technologies that will shape the future of designing and making.


  • See how Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform is transforming industries

    Industry innovators are using Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform to tap into automations, gain critical insights, and deliver better outcomes for their customers, business, and the planet.

Explore trends and innovations with us

Preview the future of the Design and Make industries with executive insights, industry research reports, and inspiring stories of the design and make leaders who are creating a better world.

  • Find out how Autodesk customers are transforming their industries

    Meet the architects, designers, engineers, builders, manufacturers, and artists who are creating the new possible.

We believe that a better world can be designed and made for all

Progress demands that we work within our business, in partnership with our customers, and across our industries to accelerate positive impact—building trust and delivering better outcomes for our business, customers, and the world.

Workers install a solar panel on the roof of a commercial building.

Accelerating positive outcomes

Our annual impact report outlines our success and challenges in driving sustainable decision-making and how we support our customers in doing the same.

Woman working in the 3d print shop at the Autodesk San Francisco Technology Center

Catalyzing innovation

The Autodesk Foundation invests financial capital and facilitates in-kind support from Autodesk in a portfolio of nonprofits and start-ups scaling design and engineering solutions across three impact opportunity areas: Energy & Materials, Health & Resilience, and Work & Prosperity.

