What is GPU rendering?

GPUs are computer processors built for rendering images. They process in parallel using thousands of small, low-power cores, relieving serial-processing CPUs (central processing units) from graphics-heavy work. When combined with GPU-optimized rendering software like Autodesk Arnold, the massive parallel processing power of GPUs can offer a speed boost over CPU rendering. That productivity, along with GPUs’ lower power consumption compared to CPUs, makes them cost-effective.

However, there’s more to the CPU vs GPU rendering debate. GPUs use VRAM and usually have much less memory than comparable CPUs using RAM, so they may not perform as well as CPUs when rendering highly complex scenes and simulations requiring a lot of memory. GPU rendering excels for less complex scenes with lower memory requirements for polygon counts, textures, and mesh topology, as well as real-time rendering for video games, VR, and other interactive apps. For the best-quality results on highly detailed scenes and graphics based on complex physics, CPU rendering may be the better choice despite its longer processing times and higher energy use.



GPUs do have the advantage of scalability: It’s much easier to combine multiple GPUs into a rendering setup for added performance than it is to add CPUs. Another boon comes from GPU-accelerated rendering software such as Arnold. That software is optimized for GPU hardware and boosts performance for tasks like real-time viewport playback, interactive rendering, and denoising. GPU-accelerated rendering software has become popular for 3D-modeled animation and visual effects, gaming, virtual reality, and photorealistic visualization for architecture, product design, and entertainment media. With Arnold, artists can seamlessly switch between CPU and GPU rendering, depending on the task at hand.

