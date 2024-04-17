Post-production software

Every film, television, or advertising production features many steps from conception to final delivery. These steps happen in three phases, and each phase must be carefully managed to ensure that everything comes together cohesively. During pre-production, the core concept is developed, scripted, and storyboarded; actors are cast; crews are hired, sets are built, and locations are scouted. In the production phase, all shots are filmed and on-location sound recordings are captured. In post-production editing, footage is edited together, enhanced with visual effects, and finished using various processes to complete the original vision.