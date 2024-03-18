Mixed Reality (MR) is the continuum between the Virtual and the Physical worlds where XR experiences exist. Towards the virtual end we find VR experiences, and towards the physical end we find AR experiences. Adding real-world elements, like pass-through video, to a VR experience will push that experience towards the physical side of the continuum. Conversely, adding virtual elements that replace or occlude the real-world in an AR experience will push that experience towards the virtual side of the continuum. Because of this, some AR or VR experiences are generically referred to as MR (if you are curious to find out more about the definition of XR, check out Paul Milgram and Fumio Kishino’s 1994 paper “A Taxonomy of Mixed Reality Visual Displays”).