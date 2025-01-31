Key technologies like building information modeling (BIM), reality capture and digital scanning, and digital twins play essential roles in the planning, assessing, and analyzing of digital railways. BIM provides a detailed, shared 3D representation of railway infrastructure, helping project teams collaborate effectively during the design phase. It allows engineers to visualize potential clashes early, optimize resource allocation, and simulate construction options to predict outcomes and costs. Using technologies like LiDAR and photogrammetry, reality capture provides high-resolution, accurate data on existing railway conditions. This data helps civil engineers understand site conditions, assess infrastructure health, and plan upgrades more precisely, reducing risks and ensuring project accuracy.

