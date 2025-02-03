CAD FOR STUDENTS

Students have access to the same version of AutoCAD used by architects, engineers, and construction professionals, making it ideal for students in those fields to learn the skills they need for a successful career. AutoCAD supports the design of 2D geometry and 3D models with solids, surfaces, and mesh objects. It enables the automation of drafting tasks such as placing objects with AI, comparing drawings, and more. It also incorporates customized workspaces, AutoLISP scripting language, APIs, and apps, all of which will improve productivity.