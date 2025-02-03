CAD FOR STUDENTS

& Construction
Autodesk’s design, engineering, and architecture programs are available as free downloads for eligible students. Each CAD software has unique capabilities to prepare students for different fields.
Autodesk Fusion is an end-to-end design and manufacturing software with extensive simulation and collaboration features. It lets students access a comprehensive set of industrial-grade modeling tools, including 3D parametric modeling and automated design capabilities. It supports collaboration within shared workspaces and comprehensive data management. And with tools for part inspection and complex CNC machining, Fusion offers a seamless transition from design to manufacturing.
Autodesk Inventor 3D CAD software gives students access to professional mechanical engineering and industrial design solutions for detailed 3D modeling, simulation, visualization, and documentation. The software includes parametric, direct, freeform, and rules-based design options. With Inventor, students can create a model of a final product and validate the form, fit, and function in a virtual representation. Inventor’s collaborative tools also support working with others regardless of the CAD software they use, as well as cloud-based review of designs.
Students have access to the same version of AutoCAD used by architects, engineers, and construction professionals, making it ideal for students in those fields to learn the skills they need for a successful career. AutoCAD supports the design of 2D geometry and 3D models with solids, surfaces, and mesh objects. It enables the automation of drafting tasks such as placing objects with AI, comparing drawings, and more. It also incorporates customized workspaces, AutoLISP scripting language, APIs, and apps, all of which will improve productivity.
Autodesk Revit lets students design, simulate, and visualize buildings and infrastructure projects in 3D with more parametric accuracy, precision, and ease. By creating detailed 3D models of projects, students can identify design problems earlier in the process. Revit also helps streamline project management, allowing instant revision to plans, schedules, 3D visualizations, and more. With Revit’s collaborative tools, students will develop the skills needed for working in multidisciplinary environments.
Autodesk’s cloud-based CAD software, such as Autodesk Fusion and AutoCAD Web, enables the creation of CAD drawings from anywhere. Offering many of the same capabilities as software installed on a computer, online CAD software supports drafting, editing, and viewing CAD designs on different devices. Cloud integration also facilitates better collaboration, keeping team members updated with the most recent designs and plans.
While Autodesk CAD software is built to support the design needs of advanced users, Autodesk offers tutorials, quick tips, and videos to help students and other beginners quickly get up to speed with Autodesk Fusion, AutoCAD, and other programs. The software interfaces are also designed for ease of use, with the ability to undo changes if another approach is needed or if a mistake is made in the design.
Autodesk’s CAD software has cloud-based features and add-ons that support effortless collaboration and data management. These let students share their designs with their team for real-time collaboration, regardless of where team members are located physically. Version controls ensure that everyone on the team is working on the latest iteration of the design, improving ease of use and productivity.
Autodesk Fusion is now available as a cloud-based web app, giving students and educators easy access to professional-grade CAD tools through any browser-equipped computer, including Chromebooks. Designed to unify design, engineering, electronics, and manufacturing into a single platform, Fusion empowers students to bring their ideas to life without limitations. Whether sketching, direct modeling, or performing advanced parametric design, Fusion ensures seamless creativity and iteration, even on Chromebooks.
Autodesk’s CAD software delivers robust functionality and flexibility for Mac users, catering to architects, engineers, and designers with powerful tools optimized for macOS. AutoCAD for Mac provides the full range of 2D and 3D drafting features found in the Windows version, enhanced with an intuitive interface tailored for macOS. AutoCAD for Mac provides the full range of 2D and 3D drafting features found in the Windows version, enhanced with an intuitive interface tailored for macOS. Fusion for Mac unifies CAD, CAM, and PCB design in a collaborative platform, helping to streamline everything from concept to manufacturing.
AutoCAD and other Autodesk software is free for eligible students as a one-year, single-user license when used for educational purposes. This includes students enrolled in accredited middle schools, high schools, and higher education institutions.
There are many CAD software options for students. Learning how to use each will take time and effort, so it’s important to choose CAD software that fits your education and career goals.
Autodesk offers several CAD programs, including AutoCAD, which supports the design of 2D geometry and 3D models with solids, surfaces, and mesh objects. Autodesk Fusion is another CAD option for students that covers product design, mechanical engineering, and digital manufacturing and includes powerful tools for simulation and cloud collaboration.
Students have free access to the same CAD software used by many architects, engineers, and other design professionals through the Autodesk Education Plan.
Middle schools, high schools, and higher education institutions use a variety of CAD software, including Autodesk Fusion, Inventor, and AutoCAD, all of which are free to eligible students and educators. The Autodesk software programs used in schools are the same CAD programs used by professionals, allowing students to design 2D and 3D models with industry-grade tools.
Students have access to the same AutoCAD and other Autodesk software used by many architects, engineers, and other design professionals. There is no student version or educational version of AutoCAD.