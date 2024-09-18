Autodesk learning
Get on-demand e-learning resources to sharpen your skills, enhance your career, and demonstrate knowledge. Find everything from quick tutorials to certification preparation courses.
Search the learning catalog
Find the right resources
Discover the different types of training and get started on your own Autodesk learning path.
Acquire skills quickly with tutorials and curated lists
You can learn key software tasks or refresh your skills in just a few minutes.
- Try short tutorials.
- Get started with quick start guides.
- Discover product tips and best practices curated by experts.
Build deeper skills with collections, courses, and modules
Dive into rich learning experiences with our content types, each designed to cater to your unique learning journey.
- Collections offer a flexible, self-paced, and personalized educational journey.
- Assess yourself after a course and earn certificates of completion.
- Work on projects, exercises, and quizzes.
Prepare for an Autodesk certification
Certification preparation helps you excel in Autodesk certification exams.
- Assess your certification readiness.
- Review exam objectives.
Browse on-demand learning by software
Choose your Autodesk product to explore related learning content.
More ways to learn
Autodesk University
Learn and connect with industry experts who are revolutionizing architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment.