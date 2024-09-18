Autodesk learning

Get on-demand e-learning resources to sharpen your skills, enhance your career, and demonstrate knowledge. Find everything from quick tutorials to certification preparation courses. 

Find the right resources 

Discover the different types of training and get started on your own Autodesk learning path. 

Acquire skills quickly with tutorials and curated lists 

You can learn key software tasks or refresh your skills in just a few minutes. 

  • Try short tutorials. 
  • Get started with quick start guides.
  • Discover product tips and best practices curated by experts. 

Build deeper skills with collections, courses, and modules

Dive into rich learning experiences with our content types, each designed to cater to your unique learning journey.

  • Collections offer a flexible, self-paced, and personalized educational journey.
  • Assess yourself after a course and earn certificates of completion.
  • Work on projects, exercises, and quizzes. 

Prepare for an Autodesk certification 

Certification preparation helps you excel in Autodesk certification exams.   

  • Assess your certification readiness. 
  • Review exam objectives. 

Find education resources

Discover classroom teaching supplements.

  • Explore the library of projects and exercises. 
  • Access onboarding courses, skills modules, and assessments
  • Find instructor guides and presentation slides

Browse on-demand learning by software

Choose your Autodesk product to explore related learning content. 

More ways to learn

Autodesk University

Learn and connect with industry experts who are revolutionizing architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and media and entertainment. 

Education community

Learn how Autodesk empowers students and educators with free access to professional software, training, resources, and more. 