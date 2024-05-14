Autodesk Fusion's integrated CAE functionality significantly enhances the product development process by creating a seamless workflow from design to analysis. It allows engineers to perform various types of analyses like stress tests, fluid dynamics, thermal analysis, and multibody dynamics directly on their CAD models without needing to switch between different software. This not only saves time but also ensures that the analyses are based on the most current model.

With the ability to quickly iterate designs based on these analyses, engineers can optimize their designs more efficiently, leading to improved product performance and reliability. Furthermore, this can greatly reduce the need for physical prototypes, saving both time and resources. Fusion's CAE tools also enable engineers to predict how the design will perform under real-world conditions, helping to identify and rectify potential issues early in the design process. This can significantly reduce the risk of product failure and the associated costs.