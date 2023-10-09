Designers, engineers, marketers, and educators use 3D visualization to create digital experiences that present and prove their concepts.

Using BIM data, 3D architectural visualization is common in the architecture industry to create real-time interactive representations of projects for efficient design reviews or to connect architecture and construction teams. Similarly, interior design rendering software has become invaluable for presenting immersive 3D interior design experiences to clients before devoting physical resources to a project.

For product design and manufacturing businesses, 3D visualization through augmented reality (AR) makes it possible to evaluate designs, validate the assembly process, train factory staff, and simulate fabrication—all in an efficient virtual environment. Along the same lines, augmented and virtual reality (VR) 3D visualization is highly effective for educating the next generation of design and manufacturing workers and is feasible in institutions without full access to a digital factory.

In media and entertainment, video game companies and TV/film/visual effects production studios use 3D visualization software to present concept art for approval.

But early-stage stakeholder approval is only one way 3D visualization has impacted business. It has also become a popular marketing tool to convince customers at the point of sale. 3D product visualization software is a powerful e-commerce tool providing photoreal renders, interactive product configurations, and AR/VR shopping.