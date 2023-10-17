Real-time rendering with Autodesk and Unity

Together, bringing you the power to visualize and create immersive interactive real-time experiences.

What does real-time rendering mean?

Real-time rendering is a field of computer graphics focused on analyzing and producing images in real time. The benefit of real-time 3D rendering is that users can interact with the render as it is developed. Real-time rendering is most often referenced in relation to interactive 3D computer graphics, or 3D environments in video games to quickly render motion.

How does real-time 3D rendering work?

In real-time 3D rendering, computers work to photorealistically convert 3D models into 2D images. 3D images are calculated in real time, so that it appears as though many images are occurring in real time.

The power of Autodesk and Unity real-time rendering

Real-time 3D rendering with Unity and Autodesk makes it possible to rapidly build interactive designs, characters, or models in-context – whether it’s a virtual walkthrough, game, car prototype, or even a film project. Easily transfer files between Autodesk products and Unity, take advantage of Unity’s huge community of developer talent and support, and reach the broadest possible audience with Unity’s compatibility across 25+ platforms (including mobile, PC and VR/AR).

Benefits of real-time rendering

Seamless workflows

The FBX Exporter - and round-tripping between 3dsMax, Maya and Unity - automatically mirrors changes you make to your 3D assets in Unity, meaning faster iteration, greater productivity and more time savings.

Imagine the possibilities

Bring game characters to life or create VR walk-throughs of buildings with real-time architectural visualization. Enable more interactive and immersive experiences for better design visualization.

Cost savings

Bring key stakeholders into your designs to gather and implement feedback instantly, avoiding costly changes made late in the production schedule.

Extendable and multi-platform

Centralize all departments into a simultaneous, collaborative work environment and deploy your content across 25+ platforms including mobile, PC, AR/VR headsets and more.

Cross-industry power with 3DS max real-time rendering and more

Media and entertainment

Using 3ds Max or Maya with Unity gives 3D artists and animators a seamless creative workflow for creating games, films, and AR/VR experiences for design visualization.

AEC

Transform your Revit models into an immersive experience with just one click. Explore, share, and interact with the model and identify errors before construction begins.

Automotive

Add interactivity to your automotive ecosystem and make better design decisions. Leverage high-fidelity VRED data to create immersive marketing, sales, and training applications.

3D real-time rendering with Autodesk + Unity

