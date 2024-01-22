Mill-turn programming software is a type of computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software designed for programming and controlling multi-axis mill-turn machines. Mill-turn machines are advanced machining centers that combine milling and turning capabilities in a single machine, allowing for the complete machining of complex parts in a single setup.

Mill-turn programming software, like Autodesk Fusion provides tools and features to create CNC (Computer Numerical Control) programs for mill-turn machines. It allows users to define machining operations, toolpaths, and cutting parameters for both milling and turning operations. It also considers the machine's capabilities, such as simultaneous multi-axis movement, live tooling, and synchronized spindle and turret movements.

