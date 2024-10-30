Sporting goods design has always had to meet stringent demands for product performance, durability, and the fine-tuning of sizes, materials, and other factors to suit different conditions and fit athletes of all sizes and abilities. Modern sporting goods design also has to consider the urging from customers and governments to make products more sustainable, which includes using recycled and recyclable materials, using less material and energy in the design and manufacturing processes, and making the supply chain more efficient.

Fortunately for sports goods manufacturers, advanced design and manufacturing software has tools built in to address these concerns and to reduce errors, cost, and time spent while enhancing sustainability and collaboration across teams. At the initial product conceptualization stage, design software offers 2D and 3D sketching for fleshing out ideas and visualizing early concepts.

When it’s time to further solidify the product’s form and functionality, CAD software enables more accurate 3D modeling and more precise design adjustments. Some CAD software, like Autodesk Inventor, also includes onboard simulation for testing models’ response to real-life conditions such as dynamic motion simulation and finite element analysis (FEA) for stresses like heat, pressure, and impacts.

Simulated testing and photorealistic 3D visualization in CAD software can reduce the need for physical prototypes. However, when it’s time to build prototypes for real-world testing, Autodesk Fusion CAD software also includes CAM (computer-aided manufacturing) abilities for setting up manufacturing on CNC machines, 3D printers, and other machines with functions like automatic toolpaths and automatic data translation.