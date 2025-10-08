3D modeling with 3ds Max

If your 3D modeling needs tend to fluctuate or you need to use it for specific projects, you can use 3ds Max with Autodesk Flex. Flex is our pay-as-you-go option, giving on-demand access to premium Autodesk software like Maya, AutoCAD, Fusion, and Revit. It works via a token system – simply buy tokens for you or your team and use them to purchase access to the software you want on a daily basis (the amount of tokens per day varies for each product).

Flex is also a cost-effective option if you need to use more than one Autodesk product – such as 3ds Max and Revit – from time to time, but without the need for a monthly subscription. The cost of Flex per token is significantly reduced when you buy 5,000 or more, and the more you buy, the larger the discount. This can be a good choice if you’re growing your business and need cost-effective ad-hoc access to a range of software.

If you work extensively with 3D modeling, though, a monthly or annual subscription may be more cost-effective.