Together, these three axes allow movement in a 3-dimensional plane. However, with only X, Y, and Z axes, the machine has limited access to the part’s surfaces, requiring multiple setups to complete complex shapes.

X, Y, and Z Axes : These are the primary linear axes and are common to most CNC machines.

A and C Axes (Rotary Axes): The additional two axes in 5-axis machining provide rotational movement, allowing the cutting tool to approach the part from various angles without repositioning.

: Rotates around the X-axis. This means the workpiece or tool can tilt forward and backward, enabling angled cuts on surfaces that would otherwise be difficult to reach. C-axis: Rotates around the Z-axis. This rotation allows the part or tool to spin horizontally, giving access to all sides of the workpiece without moving it manually.

In some machines, the additional rotational axis is referred to as the B-axis rather than the A-axis, depending on the specific configuration. The combination of linear and rotary axes in 5-axis machining provides maximum flexibility, enabling complex, multi-sided machining in a single setup. This reduces setup time, enhances accuracy, and allows for intricate part geometries, which are especially valuable in industries like aerospace, automotive, and medical device manufacturing.