3d drawing software

While there are similarities between 3D drawing and 3D modeling, there are also differences. Learn more about these differences below.
3D drawing (or 3D sketching) is one of the most commonly used techniques by architects, civil construction professionals, and graphic designers. It allows builders to tackle the geometric elements of height, width, and depth in their 3D projects. These projections rely on visual perspective and aspect analysis to project a complex object for viewing capability on a simpler plane.
3D modeling is a technique in computer graphics for producing a 3D digital representation of any object or surface. An engineer or designer uses special software to manipulate points in virtual space (called vertices) to form a mesh: a collection of vertices that form an object.
While 3D drawing only shows length and width, 3D sketching projects also show volume and depth in a project. Modeling three-dimensional solid features often begins with creating a two-dimensional sketch that defines a portion of the shape of your part. Sketching involves the creation of lines, arcs, circles, and dimensions.
Autodesk offers numerous software platforms for 3D drawing, including AutoCAD, Fusion 360, and Inventor.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
LIGHTNING MOTORCYCLE
Electric motorcycle builders out-raced the gasoline-powered competition with a superbike developed with generative design and 3D printed prototypes.
Image courtesy of Lightning Motorcycle.
ROKION
Manufacturer of heavy-duty electric vehicles for mining streamlines design and manufacturing with Autodesk Inventor and Vault.
Image courtesy of Rokion.
HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP
Hyundai Motor Group’s New Horizons Studio is pushing the boundaries of vehicle design with walking car concept.
Image courtesy of Hyundai.
Below you’ll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about 3D drawing and Autodesk’s software.
DWG is the proprietary native file format for AutoCAD, and is a compact binary format that stores and describes the content of 2D and 3D design data and metadata.
Autodesk makes 3D drawing software available for several industries, including architecture, interior design, landscape design, as well as mockup software for product ideas.
Autodesk’s flagship application for 3D drawing is AutoCAD, but the company also offers Inventor, Revit, 3Ds Max, Fusion 360, and Sketchbook.
Autodesk’s Fusion 360 for iPad and iPhone allows you to collaborate on 3D designs with anyone inside or outside your company. With the Fusion 360 app, you have the flexibility to view and collaborate on your CAD models anytime, anywhere.
Building Information Modeling (BIM) is an intelligent 3D model-based process that gives architecture, engineering, and construction professionals the insight and tools to efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure.
AutoCAD has replaced the traditional method of drafting and designing (which was made by pencil, drafting boards, triangles and compass) with computer software. The benefits are myriad, and include saving time, increasing productivity, streamlining your design and documentation workflow, and much more.
Autodesk's Fusion 360 is available as a web app on Chromebooks for students with an Autodesk account and an educational subscription. With the chromebook software for 3D drawing, you can unify design, engineering, electronics, and manufacturing into a single, cloud-based software platform.