Using PLM software for data and process management gives manufacturers more agility and resilience in an ever-changing world with increasingly complex products, customer demands, global market conditions, and competition. PLM frees up time and resources across the enterprise to respond to business opportunities and solve challenges faster with greater innovation and adaptability.
PLM enables real-time collaboration across the organization as well as with external, third-party stakeholders such as suppliers, vendors, contractors, and customers. PLM brings all stakeholders and departments together, so product design, engineering, manufacturing, and quality data stay connected. By connecting people, processes, and data in a central system, PLM helps organizations improve collaboration, increase product development and supply chain agility, reduce time wasted on non value-add processes, improve product quality, and get to market faster.