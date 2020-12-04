Autodesk for Mac

Mac-compatible software

Design and make anything with Autodesk software for Mac.

An athlete in a crouch start position using 3D modeled starting blocks.

Designing and making the LA28 Games

Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.

Using AutoCAD in an architectural office environment.

Autodesk software for macOS

Autodesk provides many native Mac products for 3D modeling, CAD, rendering, animation, VFX, and digital imagery.

 

In addition, we provide full support for a number of products when used on the Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Product details
AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.

Product details
Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Product details
Autodesk Construction Cloud

Autodesk Construction Cloud connects workflows, teams and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and increase profits.

Learn more
Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

Product details
Tinkercad

Simple 3D design and 3D printing app

Learn more
FormIt

Intuitive 3D sketching app with native Revit interoperability

Product details
Autodesk Platform Services (formerly Forge)

Access APIs and services that help you use your design and engineering data in the cloud

Product details

Install Inventor and Revit for macOS

While Inventor or Revit does not currently have a native Macintosh version, you can still install Revit and Inventor on a Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.

Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.

Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling (BIM).

 

Online CAD software for Mac

Design online with AutoCAD Web

Access CAD drawings from a Mac OS with AutoCAD Web – anytime, anywhere. Use core drafting tools and commands with ease, share files and more from your browser or mobile device without having to install software.

Autodesk Mac-compatible software list (A-Z)

Discover AutoCAD for Mac

Install AutoCAD for Mac

Learn how to install AutoCAD on macOS.

 

AutoCAD installation instructions

Tour the AutoCAD for Mac UI

Learn the basic tools in the AutoCAD for Mac user interface.

Learn more

AutoCAD for Mac keyboard shortcuts

Learn AutoCAD hotkeys and commands with the AutoCAD for MAC Shortcut Keyboard Guide.

Learn more