Designing and making the LA28 Games
Autodesk is proud to be the Official Design & Make Platform of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Official Supporter of Team USA.
Autodesk provides many native Mac products for 3D modeling, CAD, rendering, animation, VFX, and digital imagery.
In addition, we provide full support for a number of products when used on the Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.
Autodesk Construction Cloud connects workflows, teams and data at every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency, and increase profits.
While Inventor or Revit does not currently have a native Macintosh version, you can still install Revit and Inventor on a Mac in virtualized environments including Parallels Desktop and VMware Fusion. We also support these products via Boot Camp, part of Mac OS X that lets you install and run Windows (and Windows-based applications) on a Mac.
Professional-grade product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling (BIM).
Access CAD drawings from a Mac OS with AutoCAD Web – anytime, anywhere. Use core drafting tools and commands with ease, share files and more from your browser or mobile device without having to install software.
Learn AutoCAD hotkeys and commands with the AutoCAD for MAC Shortcut Keyboard Guide.