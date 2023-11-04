Industrial design is the creation of visually appealing and functional products optimized to be used by consumers. It's a strategic problem-solving process that drives innovation, builds business success, and leads to a better quality of life.

Industrial designers balance form and function, considering factors like ergonomics, materials, and manufacturing processes to make sure their designs can be efficiently and economically produced on a large scale. In contrast to other design disciplines that may prioritize artistic expression or conceptual ideas, industrial design takes a pragmatic approach.