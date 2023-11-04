-
Industrial design software is important for designers for many reasons. The software’s streamlined workflow automates many manual, repetitive tasks and provides the highest level of precision compared to hand drawings. With cloud-connected industrial design software, designers can easily share their files and data, making collaboration easy among team members and stakeholders.
The software’s high-level functions for simulation and visualization also help designers simulate stress tests of the products in real-world conditions and render highly realistic interactive graphics and animations for lifelike design reviews.