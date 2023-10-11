Flexible term lengths make it easy to scale up or down as demand dictates. The Media & Entertainment Collection is available as a monthly, annual, or multi-year subscription on the e-store and from authorized resellers. To get the collection with an Arnold 5-pack, contact a reseller.

Your subscription includes all product maintenance, upgrades, and technical support, so you can be sure your software is protected. There’s no need to manage multiple product licenses. Simply download and install the software you want, whenever you need it.