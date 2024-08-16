Generative design for Architecture, Engineering & Construction

Generative design is a definitive shift in conceptualizing, designing, and building. Discover how design automation and design optimization deliver a new freedom and possibilities.

Image courtesy of Frans Parthesius

AEC industry experts and generative design (video: 4:35 min.)

What are the benefits of generative design?

AEC industry experts share what generative design means for future of design, and the difference it's making in how they approach their work.

Generative design capabilities in Revit 2021 (video: 2:10 min)

What is Generative Design in Revit?

Generative Design in Autodesk Revit is a new feature now available through the AEC Collection with Revit 2021. Now you can quickly generate design alternatives based on your goals, constraints, and inputs to give you higher performing options for data-driven decision making.

A floorplan design with eight versions adding new layers and functions to each floorplan.

What is generative design used for?

Generative design is used to provide practitioners the ability to quickly explore, optimize, and make informed decisions to complex design problems. Think of generative design software as an assistant that helps with creating, testing, and evaluating options.

What goes into a generative design process?

Generative design allows for a more integrated workflow between human and computer. This workflow involves the following stages:

1. Generate

This is the stage when design options are created or generated by the system, using algorithms and parameters specified by the designer.

2. Analyze

The designs generated in the previous step are now measured, or analyzed on how well they achieve goals defined by the designer.

3. Rank

Based on the results of the analysis, design options are ordered or ranked.

4. Evolve

The process uses the ranking of the design options to figure out in which direction designs should be further developed or evolved.

5. Explore

The designer compares and explores the generated designs, inspecting the results based on their original criteria.

6. Integrate

After choosing a favorite design option, the designer uses or integrates this design into the wider project or design work.

See how generative design is used today

A rendered 3D plan of a cityscape including roads, waterways, buildings, and other infrastructure.

OFFICE FOR METROPOLITAN ARCHITECTURE (OMA)

Applying generative design to design challenges

See how generative design was used to explore and optimize design choices for the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam.

Image courtesy of OMA

A rendered design of a cityscape including roads, waterways, buildings, and other infrastructure.

MG AEC

Mainstreaming sustainability with generative design

The SolVista case study explores design options using generative design capabilities for a multi-story building located in Denver, Colorado.

Image courtesy of MG AEC

A rendered 3D design of a cityscape being built, including roads, waterways, buildings, and other infrastructure.

STAMHUIS

Accelerating design when time is money

For their first foray into generative design, Stamhuis took a recent design of a liquor store and put generative design to the test.

How do you get started with generative design?

Get started with Generative Design in Revit, available in Revit 2021 to all users with a subscription to AEC Collections, as well as EBA customers. Assign users through Autodesk Account and then access the feature through the Manage tab in Revit. Single-product subscribers running Revit 2021 can access and build on the code through Dynamo for Revit and use it to create custom design studies using Revit data and geometry.