Embodied carbon refers to the total greenhouse gas emissions generated throughout the lifecycle of materials, from extraction and manufacturing to transportation, construction, maintenance, and disposal. Unlike operational carbon, which comes from a building’s energy use over time, embodied carbon is locked into its materials from the start.

For architects, engineers, and designers, embodied carbon analysis helps guide material selection, structural efficiency, and reuse strategies to reduce a project’s carbon footprint. Beyond the built environment, it is also an essential parameter in environmental science, where it informs climate impact assessments, and in water treatment, where material choices affect infrastructure sustainability. Public health experts consider embodied carbon in the context of air quality, resource depletion, and the broader environmental factors that influence community well-being. Integrating embodied carbon considerations is essential for driving sustainable innovation as industries work toward carbon reduction goals.