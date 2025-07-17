Floor plans have a distinctive visual language that can be universally understood. Each floor plan covers a single floor, though there may be multiple floors covered over a set of drawings. The key components of a floor plan diagram are as follows:

Walls – These are represented by thick solid lines.

Doors – The opening will look like a gap in the wall, while a thin rectangle represents the door itself.

Windows – Usually several parallel lines within a space in the wall.

Fittings – These are drawn to scale with stylized symbols and/or labels.

Getting the space and dimensions of floor plans correct and accurate to scale is essential for them to be useful and reliable, particularly when they will be used by others. AutoCAD helps ensure this through a variety of standardized and automated tools.