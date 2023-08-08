Building information modeling (BIM) offers a better way of managing project information in a shared repository where the same set of plans and designs can be prepared, viewed, updated, modeled, and finalized by all stakeholders simultaneously.

BIM for plant starts with the creation of intelligent 3D models using tools like Autodesk’s AutoCAD Plant 3D toolset and Revit that integrate with plans and designs from many AEC and plant design disciplines and software.

From urbanization to increased regulatory pressures, plant designers are being challenged to deliver better and safer facilities on time and on budget. They can use BIM to navigate this complex, multi-disciplinary environment in a way that saves time and money, leading to better outcomes for everyone involved.