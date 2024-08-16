What is generative design?

AI, XR, and emerging technologies are drastically reshaping the generative design landscape, pushing the boundaries of efficiency, innovation, and collaboration. McKinsey’s projection that generative AI could deliver between $2.6 to $4.4 trillion in productivity value underscores its transformative potential.

With McKinsey’s estimate that half of today’s work activities could be automated between 2030 and 2060, the integration of AI and generative design signals a profound shift in how industries approach product development. XR technologies further amplify this impact by enhancing design visualization and interaction, making complex designs more accessible and understandable. Simultaneously, 3D printing and IoT technologies enable the realization and refinement of these designs based on actual performance data. These advancements suggest a future where generative design can streamline design processes and also redefine roles, productivity, and innovation across industries.