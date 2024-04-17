How to buy
Production management in media and entertainment oversees the creation of film, TV, and game projects. Production management is the process of planning, tracking, and managing logistics and assets of a creative project from pre-production through to final delivery. Production management involves creating and optimizing schedules, tracking asset development and resources, assigning tasks, managing project budgets, and reviewing and approving creative content.
Production management software like Autodesk Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) allows studios to confidently keep pace with the dynamic nature of production. Advanced production management capabilities allow production teams to track, manage, and analyze project data, media, and resources in one centralized, cloud-connected environment as they move through the pipeline. Industry-tested review tools allow creative teams to accelerate creative-review workflows and provide effective feedback to deliver the highest-quality results.
Increase productivity and enhance collaboration so you can confidently deliver projects on time and on budget.
Centralize project assets and workflows in one cloud-based environment to quickly track every step of the project in real time.
Easily identify where artists are overloaded or underutilized and adjust resources to optimize team performance, reduce downtime and deliver projects on time and on budget.
Use production insights to track and visualize key production data in one centralized environment to make critical business decisions faster.
Easily review, annotate, and iterate assets in context and in high resolution with powerful review tools to deliver the best results possible.
Stay in a creative state with seamless integrations with industry-leading content creation tools.
AMAZON STUDIOS
To piece together nearly 10,000 VFX shots with live-action footage for The Rings of Power, Amazon created a custom pipeline powered by Autodesk Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) and Flow Capture (formerly Moxion).
Image courtesy of Amazon Studios
SHADOWMACHINE
To deliver the Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Shadow Machine relied on Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) to keep remote teams connected and their project on track during a global pandemic.
Image courtesy of Netflix
GEARBOX SOFTWARE
Games studio Gearbox streamlined creative workflows and achieved significant productivity gains by integrating Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) with Autodesk Maya during the development of New Tales from the Borderlands.
Courtesy of Gearbox Software/2K Games
Learn about Flow Production Tracking’s basic capabilities in this free introductory course.
See how the first fully cloud-based visual effects studio uses Flow Production Tracking to optimize production workflows to deliver award-winning projects across film, TV, and commercials.
WeFX shares how Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) enables the visual effects studio to optimize creative workflows, accelerate project deployment, and navigate growing client demand.
Production management software improves efficiency in media projects by providing project tracking and review tools that streamline complex production workflows. Production management software centralizes vast amounts of project assets, data, and logistics, making it easier to track, manage, and deliver creative projects on time and on budget.
Key features of widely adopted production management software include:
Production management software like Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is easily scalable and can be used on creative projects of all sizes and levels of complexity. Flow Production Tracking also accommodates any project budget, with flexible pricing options including monthly, annual, multi-year and pay as you go.
Cloud-based production management software facilitates collaboration across different departments, locations, and studios by connecting everyone in the production pipeline to a single source of truth for all project data and media—updated in real-time and available to all stakeholders regardless of location.
Production management softwares can offer a wide range of security features to ensure project media and data are protected. For example, Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) offers features like single sign-on (SSO), two-factor authentication, and IP allow listing.
Yes, production management softwares can integrate with third-party content creation and production tools to enhance creative workflows and collaboration. For example, Autodesk Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) integrates with industry-leading softwares like Autodesk Maya, Autodesk 3ds Max, Autodesk Flame, Houdini, Unreal Engine, Nuke, Adobe Photoshop, and more.