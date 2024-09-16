MODULAR HOUSING DESIGN

The construction method for a modular home involves building the home in modules in a factory-controlled environment. These modules are fully constructed with walls, floors, ceilings, plumbing, electrical systems, and interior finishes. The construction site is prepared while the modules are being built, including laying the foundation. Once the modules are complete, they are transported to the site and assembled using cranes to form the final structure. The modules are connected, utilities are hooked up, and final finishes are applied. This method allows for faster construction, better quality control, and reduced waste compared to traditional on-site building methods.