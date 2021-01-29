Navisworks project review software is used to improve coordination on BIM (Building Information Modeling) projects.
Use Navisworks® review and coordination software to improve BIM (Building Information Modeling) project delivery.
Visualize and unify design and construction data within a single federated model.
Identify and resolve clash and interference problems before construction begins, saving time onsite and in rework.
Keep project teams collaborating and connected with Navisworks issues integration in the Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Animate and interact with model objects for simulation, create schedules directly from project models, and import schedules and cost items from external project management applications.
Create 4D simulations with the TimeLiner tool (video: 21 sec.)
Measure lines, areas, and counts from 2D sheets or 3D models, create synchronized project views from Revit and AutoCAD files, and export takeoff data to Excel for analysis.
Perform preconstruction analysis (video: 39 sec.)
Connect field and studio teams with compatible BIM tools. Detect, manage, and resolve constructability challenges with Navisworks, Revit, and the Autodesk Construction Cloud. Navisworks, Revit, and more are available together in the Architecture, Engineering & Construction Collection.
Streamline BIM coordination with Autodesk Construction Cloud (video: 3:24 min.)
–RenWei Wan, BIM Manager, China Construction First Group
–Dato' Sri Zohari Akob, Secretary General, Ministry of Works Malaysia
Navisworks Manage
Navisworks Simulate
Model review
Simulation and analysis
Quantification
Coordination and clash detection
Issues integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud and Revit
AEC teams use Navisworks Manage for clash detection and advanced coordination, leading to better project outcomes. They use Navisworks Simulate to facilitate smooth 3D model reviews.
With the Navisworks Freedom free download, you can open, view, and navigate aggregated 3D model data. The viewer supports NWD and DWF file formats and requires no model preparation, third-party server hosting, setup time, or ongoing costs. Learn more and download the Navisworks Freedom 3D viewer.
Your Navisworks subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to Navisworks software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Navisworks here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
The price of an annual Navisworks Simulate subscription is
Compared with purchasing each product separately.
The AEC Collection provides designers, engineers, and contractors a set of BIM and CAD tools that facilitates project delivery from early-stage design through to construction.