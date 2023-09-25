Software and Resources

Electrical Drawing

Discover specialized toolsets for creating electrical drawings with AutoCAD professional design and drafting software.

What is an electrical drawing?

Electrical drawings are technical documents that depict and notate designs for electrical systems. Workers use these documents to install systems on-site. In electrical drawings, every type of component and connection has its own specialized symbol—and every detail matters. 

How to read electrical drawings

Learn the symbols used to notate components in an electrical drawing.

Lights

Use AutoCAD tools to diagram lighting sources, from klieg lights to sconces.

Switches

From single-pole to multiple-pole, AutoCAD can help you diagram electrical circuits.

Fuses

Fuses limit the flow of current to prevent damage to other components. With AutoCAD, fuses are easier to design and diagram.

Ground

Electrical circuits must connect to the ground to maintain safety. Learn the correct ways to diagram electrical grounds with AutoCAD.

Wires

Wires connect components, and AutoCAD gives you the design power to specify what you need.

Resistors

AutoCAD gives you the design tools to diagram resistors, which reduce current flow, adjust signal levels, divide voltages, and more.

Capacitors

Capacitors store potential energy; they're polarized or nonpolarized. The AutoCAD Electrical toolset enables you to diagram capacitors correctly.

Power sources

From DC to AC currents and batteries, there are many ways to power what you make. AutoCAD makes the planning and design process easy.

Specialized electrical drawing software

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Product details
AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.

Product details

Get started with AutoCAD tutorials and webinars

Video: AutoCAD interface basics

Design environment tutorial

Learn the basics of the AutoCAD interface and how to open essential tools. (3:16 min.)

Watch video
AutoCAD webinars for electrical drawing

Electrical drawing webinars

From basic schematic design to advanced file management, these webinars can get you up to speed.

Access webinar series
AutoCAD tutorials

AutoCAD tutorials

Get step-by-step instructions on circuit and wiring design, report generation, and a host of topics related to electrical drawings. 

Learn more

See how customers are using electrical drawing software

MARTZ TECHNOLOGIES 

Making the switch from AutoCAD LT to AutoCAD

Martz Technologies switched from AutoCAD LT to AutoCAD (with the Electrical toolset) and saw greater efficiency with the additional features. 

Read story

MARTIN CSI

AutoCAD makes ice cream sandwich machine a reality

Martin CSI relies on AutoCAD Electrical toolset for industrial manufacturing projects—including an ice cream sandwich filler machine. 

Read story

CAN LINES ENGINEERING 

Streamlining conveyor systems

CLE streamlines its manufacturing processes to deliver consumer products onto store shelves. 

Watch video (3:01 min.)

Electrical drawing resources

Explore the possibilities of AutoCAD with these learning sessions, tips, and workflows.

Learn your way around the interface.

Boost efficiency with these workflows and shortcuts.

Learn about implementation, configuration, database management, and more.

Learn how to insert and create PLC modules in this class from AU Las Vegas 2017.

Get answers to popular questions about AutoCAD software licenses and subscriptions, and see what’s possible with Autodesk software.