Made by Autodesk. Powered by Learning Partners.

Begin with an Autodesk Learning Partner today. Learn from organizations and businesses that have been authorized by Autodesk® and recognized for their outstanding knowledge and delivery of high-quality learning experiences. Autodesk provides Learning Partners with access to genuine Autodesk software technology solutions, confirms their enhanced knowledge of how to use Autodesk solutions, and verifies their effective teaching techniques. Learning Partners are enabled to empower you to learn and stand out in your field, ready to pursue new job opportunities and career advancement.

Creating a better future begins here

Authorized Training Centers ATC®

Authorized Training Centers are your catalyst to career advancement. Use our training centers and their staff of Autodesk Certified instructors to master products and earn professional certification and badging.

Authorized Academic Partners

Authorized Academic Partners support qualified students and educators. Our partners and their staff of Autodesk Certified Instructors provide training services that help empower others to learn and stand out in their field, ready to pursue new job opportunities and career advancement.

Membership Training Providers

The Membership Training Provider Program is a professional collaboration between Autodesk and the national leadership of major trade unions and their training organizations. This program is for qualified unions, union-affiliated training providers, trade associations, and similar organizations approved by Autodesk.

Autodesk Certified Instructors

Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACIs) are credentialed professionals, affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners, and recognized world-wide for their product mastery, delivery, and instructional skills. Autodesk empowers our Certified Instructors to train the innovators of tomorrow in Autodesk solutions, enabling them to adapt in an ever–changing world.

Additional learning resources

Explore our learning options.

Find an Autodesk Learning Partner

Partner Finder is the official Autodesk search platform to find Learning Partners who provide training services, customized learning experiences, and support to customers.

 

Become an Autodesk Learning Partner

Our learning partners help students, educators, and professionals engage in continuous learning by equipping them with powerful design tools, content, training, and curricula to solve real-world challenges and prepare themselves for the jobs of tomorrow.

 

Autodesk Learning Online

Students and educators can take advantage of online up-to-date content and courses from Autodesk Learning. Practice, test your skills, and learn at your own pace.

 

Autodesk Certification

Autodesk certifications highlight advanced skills in your industry. Get hired, stand out in your career, and add your digital badge to your public profiles.

 

Autodesk Community

Go to Autodesk forums and blogs to connect with your peers, ask questions, and share information. There is also a vibrant education community.

 

Autodesk University On-demand Sessions

Autodesk University is the conference for those who make anything. AU brings together Design and Make industry innovators in architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, to share ideas, advance industry practices, and explore opportunities for the future. Explore AU on-demand sessions for every Design and Make professional.