Previs is primarily used to experiment with and plan out how a scripted scene should look when it’s shot, informing the director and crew about camera and actor placement/movement, lighting, stage settings, green screen requirements, and so on, before principal photography begins.

Taking the time to create thorough previs communicates the artistic vision to the whole team, as well as to potential funders and backers. Previs is a relatively low-cost way to experiment with different looks for scenes and is also a way to potentially save money and time on set by ironing out visual strategies before the actual shoot.