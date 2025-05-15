What is product data management (PDM)?

The top six features of a product data management (PDM) system are:

1. Version control and revision management: PDM systems allow teams to track and manage multiple versions of design files and documents, making sure that everyone is working with the most up-to-date version. This feature also helps maintain a history of revisions, so teams can trace changes and revert to previous versions if needed.

2. Bill of materials (BOM) management: PDM systems streamline the creation and management of BOMs, which list all the components, parts, and materials required for a product. The BOM is always up to date, accurately reflects design changes, and can be easily shared across departments and with suppliers.

3. Access control and security: PDM provides role-based access control so that only authorized users can view, modify, or approve certain data. This feature enhances data security and compliance by protecting sensitive design information and documents from unauthorized access or changes.

4. Collaboration and workflow management: PDM systems facilitate seamless collaboration among cross-functional teams, regardless of their location. Workflow management tools help streamline approval processes, track progress, so that all stakeholders are aligned, leading to more efficient, and transparent product development.

5. Centralized data storage: PDM systems offer a centralized repository for storing all product-related data, including CAD models, design documents, and specifications. Everyone has access to the latest information and prevents issues with outdated or misplaced files.

6. Change management: Change management features help teams control and track engineering change orders (ECOs), ensuring that design modifications are documented, approved, and implemented in a structured manner. This minimizes errors, reduces rework, and ensures that changes are effectively communicated across teams.