A global culture of belonging

At Autodesk, our culture drives high performance and innovation, enabling all employees to excel, contribute to our success, and thrive. Together, we can make anything

A place where you belong

We collectively strive to create an environment where everyone, everywhere, is excited to come to work and feels a sense of belonging. We are committed to ensuring that all employees can fully contribute their talents in a workplace that fosters an inclusive and collaborative culture.

Global Leadership Development

We are committed to expanding global leadership diversity through NEXT LEVEL, a six-month sponsorship and leadership development program designed to build a strong bench of talent, expand their impact, and prepare them for their next level, while strengthening our responsiveness to global customer needs and driving innovation forward.

A Global Community

At Autodesk, fostering an inclusive culture for all backgrounds is key to unlocking human ingenuity. Through Employee Belonging Groups (EBGs) and development programs, we enhance belonging and drive innovation. Our diverse, global workforce thrives by sharing their stories and contributing to our collective success.

Employee Belonging Groups

We proudly support nine employee-driven EBGs that foster belonging and engagement by allowing employees to connect based on shared interests, backgrounds, and experiences, thereby enriching and strengthening our work environment through diverse perspectives. Our EBGs are open to all employees.

Overall workforce

*Data as of 1/31/24. Data reflects a shift to market pricing, reclassified leadership levels, and internal definition of tech and sales roles.

Overall workforce US ethnicity

Learn more

Overall workforce global gender

View Autodesk’s U.S. Federal Employer Information Report EEO-1 here.