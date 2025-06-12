3D animation brings digital objects and characters to life by adding movement to static 3D models, which are fixed digital representations, through rigging—a digital skeleton that enables motion. Animators define movement using keyframing or motion capture, applying principles like weight, anticipation, and follow-through for realism.

The 3D animation pipeline includes modeling, rigging, animation, lighting, and rendering. Modeling shapes objects, rigging enables movement, and animation brings them to life. Lighting and rendering simulate real-world physics, like shadows, reflections, and materials, enhancing realism.

Unlike static 3D modeling, 3D animation integrates motion and effects, making it essential for film, games, and virtual reality (VR). Advanced rendering techniques ensure natural lighting and textures, blending artistic vision with technical precision to create realistic characters and environments.