DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING

From AutoCAD to Inventor and back again

Trying to decide if moving from 2D to 3D CAD is right for you? In many cases, the best option is a combination of both.

AutoCAD and Inventor work better together

Design faster and get more from your models by combining the capabilities of AutoCAD and Inventor. Get the flexibility of AutoCAD, including the ability to collaborate with other 2D users. And with Inventor, save time on manual tasks and apply 3D models for downstream use cases.

How AutoCAD and Inventor work together

Create models from AutoCAD geometry

You don't have to start from scratch. Import existing DWGTM files into Inventor to create 3D models in minutes.

 

Reuse Inventor models inside AutoCAD

Do your colleagues, partners, or clients use 2D? You can collaborate in 2D workflows by bringing Inventor data into AutoCAD.

 

Improve efficiency across the development cycle

Automate modeling tasks, easily handle design changes, optimize performance, and meet manufacturing needs.

 

See AutoCAD and Inventor in action

MATSUNAGA MANUFACTORY

3D tools enable innovative designs

Matsunaga creates complex custom wheelchairs with Inventor. See how templates helped them efficiently meet market needs with impactful designs.

Read story

SEIBU ELECTRIC & MACHINERY

Improving efficiency with first all 3D design

Seibu Electric & Machinery has a reputation for quality ultra-precision and mechatronics technology. See how they’ve expanded into new markets.

Read story

BOSCH REXROTH

Winning bids with 2D and 3D CAD

Bosch Rexroth explored engineering applications of 3D designs to win a lucrative Seaway project. See how they reduced lead time and errors throughout development.

Read story

Product design & manufacturing collection

Get Inventor, AutoCAD, Fusion 360, and more—All the professional-grade tools you need for product development and manufacturing planning.

Image courtesy of Dynamic Attractions

Find the right CAD options for you

