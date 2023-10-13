AutoCAD and Inventor work better together

-
Design faster and get more from your models by combining the capabilities of AutoCAD and Inventor. Get the flexibility of AutoCAD, including the ability to collaborate with other 2D users. And with Inventor, save time on manual tasks and apply 3D models for downstream use cases.
You don't have to start from scratch. Import existing DWGTM files into Inventor to create 3D models in minutes.
Do your colleagues, partners, or clients use 2D? You can collaborate in 2D workflows by bringing Inventor data into AutoCAD.
Automate modeling tasks, easily handle design changes, optimize performance, and meet manufacturing needs.
MATSUNAGA MANUFACTORY
Matsunaga creates complex custom wheelchairs with Inventor. See how templates helped them efficiently meet market needs with impactful designs.
SEIBU ELECTRIC & MACHINERY
Seibu Electric & Machinery has a reputation for quality ultra-precision and mechatronics technology. See how they’ve expanded into new markets.
BOSCH REXROTH
Bosch Rexroth explored engineering applications of 3D designs to win a lucrative Seaway project. See how they reduced lead time and errors throughout development.
Get Inventor, AutoCAD, Fusion 360, and more—All the professional-grade tools you need for product development and manufacturing planning.
Image courtesy of Dynamic Attractions
