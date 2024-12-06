Daylighting in architecture and construction is the strategic use of natural light to illuminate indoor spaces, reducing the need for artificial lighting. Incorporating elements such as windows, skylights, and reflective surfaces, daylighting lowers energy loads and operating costs, making it crucial for energy-efficient design.

The evolution of daylighting in architecture reflects a progression from practical necessity to artistic expression. In ancient Rome, atriums brought natural light and air into homes, transforming them into bright and comfortable spaces. Over time, atriums became symbols of wealth and social prestige, evolving into grand public spaces that showcased sophistication. During the Renaissance, ornate ceilings and intricate designs further demonstrated architectural grandeur. The Pantheon in Rome exemplifies innovative daylighting, with its oculus creating dynamic lighting effects that turn the structure into a transcendent space.