Autodesk offers a wide range of software solutions. We offer concept design, visualization, project management and collaboration solutions for the Design Studio. We also offer Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing solutions for mechanical and electrical parts as well as tooling such as fixture design, augmented by simulation and generative design. We provide product lifecycle and data management tools. For factories, we offer solutions that enable our customers to plan, build and operate their factories connected to building information modelling to support digital twins.