Courtesy of PIX Moving

The future of mobility and transportation

Technology drivers like electrification are not just disrupting, but also expanding the mobility and transportation industry. As sustainable Electric Vehicles (EVs) emerge, we provide the means to ensure you are agile enough for the next big thing, whether you are creating a last mile mobility vehicle or an aircraft for the skies

Case studies

“Not having VR and Autodesk in our workflow not only would be a sad day, but it would be a slower process”
- Jonathan Szczupak, Director Exterior Design, Rivian

“By adopting generative and parametric design, with the contribution of industrial robots, 3D printing and artificial intelligence, we can make 90% fewer car parts a possibility.”
- Angelo Yu, CEO, PIX Moving

“Lots of people underestimate how forward-compatible the digital-coordination model is, It’s not just the basis for planning; it will stay with us for the entire life of the building”
– Till Moczarski, Porsche Project Manager, Digital Planning

Solutions for the automotive, mobility & transportation ecosystem

Dataset courtesy of Genesis Design

The agile design studio

Learn how the next generation of design, visualization, and virtual reality solutions can help you create captivating designs that will excite your customers.

Equipping the supply chain with agile solutions

Technological disruption and market volatility forces suppliers to adapt to ongoing changes. Our agile solutions drive innovation and operational efficiency across the whole product development lifecycle.

Advanced manufacturing

Autodesk offers industry-leading milling, molding, additive and subtractive software to help OEMs and automotive suppliers design and manufacture components, molds, tools and dies that service their industry and their customers.

The convergence of BIM and digital factory

From initial production concept development to ongoing operational improvement, Autodesk tools bring the entire production team together to help you plan, build, and manage a highly efficient factory.

AI-driven design

Leveraging artificial intelligence, generative design enables engineers to create lighter, stronger, and more sustainable components for the automotive and transportation industry. This cutting-edge technology helps OEMs and suppliers to develop better parts faster, while maintaining safety standards and environmental regulation.

Dataset courtesy of Genesis Design

Product design

Autodesk product design software can help you innovate your produce line efficiently.

Product design

Industrial machinery

Autodesk helps industrial machinery manufacturers connect people and processes, data to insights, and design the manufacturing-enabling innovation and new business models.

Industrial machinery

Product Lifecycle Management

Autodesk Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) provides enterprise-wide collaboration with multi-CAD integrations for all involved in the product lifecycle.

Product lifecycle management

Autodesk software for automotive, mobility & transportation

Alias

Industrial design software to sketch, concept model, surface, and visualize. Available as Alias Concept, Surface, and AutoStudio.

VRED

3D virtual prototyping software for automotive design—available as VRED Design, VRED Professional, and VRED Presenter

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Product Design & Manufacturing collection

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD / CAM / CAE / PCB software for product design.

Moldflow

Simulation and design tools for plastic injection and compression molding.

See all Autodesk products

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What software does Autodesk offer the automotive industry?

Autodesk offers a wide range of software solutions. We offer concept design, visualization, project management and collaboration solutions for the Design Studio. We also offer Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing solutions for mechanical and electrical parts as well as tooling such as fixture design, augmented by simulation and generative design. We provide product lifecycle and data management tools. For factories, we offer solutions that enable our customers to plan, build and operate their factories connected to building information modelling to support digital twins.

What is automotive manufacturing software?

Manufacturing software is used to machine, print, inspect, simulate and fabricate parts. The software will virtually simulate the manufacturing processes and then control the machines for the actual fabrication process.

How does Autodesk software work together to support the automotive industry?

Within the design studio, data can be seamlessly exchanged between concept design, technical surfacing and visualization applications, with everything linked together through our project management solution. For engineering and manufacturing, data can originate from virtually any source and be used to define processes to support planning, building and operating your entire factory.

What is changing in automotive design, and how can Autodesk help?

Electrification and fierce competition is causing car companies to have to iterate faster, shorten design time whilst still being able to develop a design within constraints. However, removal of the engine has unlocked many constraints for EVs allowing you to rethink interior and exterior design. By providing efficient tools and automation between our design solutions, customers can create concepts a lot faster, reducing the time to market for these new models.

See more FAQ