What is industrial automation?

With the introduction of a Model T assembly line in 1913, the Ford Motor Company introduced industrial automation to manufacturing. However, industrial automation became modern when General Motors incorporated the programmable logic controller (PLC) in 1968. PLCs can monitor and control multiple machines with programmed instructions, and GM pioneered its use in car manufacturing.

This early industrial automation focused on increasing productivity with 24-hour operation and lowering the costs of a human workforce. Today’s advanced industrial automation has added other high-level priorities to improve quality and make manufacturing as flexible and data-informed as possible. This progression of industrial automation’s capabilities can be seen in the ascending stages of automation types, from basic automation to the most advanced technologies of Industry 4.0 and beyond.