Electricians, electrical engineers, and designers must create a wide array of electrical drawings as part of their work, including schematics, wiring, block and pictorial diagrams. Designing these diagrams requires a thorough understanding of the function of the circuit in question and the components and logic that make it up. Industry standards must also be adhered to, and it’s important to plan your layouts and use a consistent scale.

AutoCAD’s electrical drawings toolset was made to help electrical drafters and others create electrical drawings quickly and accurately. AutoCAD Electrical 2026 has lots of new features to help even further, including the ability to update wire number annotations in panel footprints, view an overview of recent drawing edits, display gauge information for cable markers and more.