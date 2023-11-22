Lighting and look development software

How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Look development is the artistic process of defining how computer-generated characters or scenes appear using texture, shading, lighting, and compositing.
See how Axis Studios used Autodesk’s Arnold software to hit a specific creative look and speed up render times in creating the Throne of Eldraine trailer.
Arnold software, part of the Media & Entertainment Collection, gives studios robust, production-ready tools to reliably manage look development and lighting for complex characters and scenes. See how the Media & Entertainment Collection was used to create the 3D animated sequence, Mkali’s Mission.
Learn how the look development tools in Arnold make it easy to make sculptural changes and try different texture maps. Endlessly tweak assets to seamlessly capture the right photoreal effect with minimal effort.
The Media & Entertainment Collection’s look development software helps VFX artists enhance creative efforts and save time.
Optimized workflows and reduced turnaround times between versions make it easy to manage traditionally labor-intensive tasks.
Image courtesy of Lee Griggs
Access powerful tools in one package for every stage of production to bring your creative visions to life.
Image courtesy of Gal Yosef
With GPU-based rendering, artists can quickly denoise images, preview lighting, and uncover issues to accelerate timelines.
Image courtesy of Yuriy Dulich
VFX teams can work in parallel, sharing look development work while keeping style and design consistent throughout any project.
Image courtesy of Eugene Filimonov
The Arnold 5-pack comes with the Media & Entertainment Collection, bundling multiple subscriptions to maximize your studio’s look development capabilities.
See how Arnold Render View makes look development seamless, with fast, progressive refinement tools that are easy to learn and use.
Learn how the Arnold Operator framework leads to more efficient, interactive rendering workflows for overrides, shader assignments, and look development transfer.
The robust software in the Media & Entertainment Collection allows your team to produce sophisticated effects at scale in 2D and 3D.
The Media & Entertainment Collection allows you to scale your workflow with automation and accelerate manual steps to boost productivity. It makes managing large asset collections simple and helps artists focus on creativity and allows them to explore different looks instead of logistics.
The customizable interface views built into the Media & Entertainment Collection allow you to create custom user interfaces to design the perfect working environment.